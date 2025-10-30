Cyclone Montha Devastates Andhra Pradesh: A Comprehensive Overview

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the state has suffered a financial blow of at least Rs 5,265 crore in the wake of Cyclone Montha. The severe cyclonic storm resulted in widespread damage across various sectors, with the Roads and Buildings Department facing losses of Rs 2,079 crore.

In a detailed press briefing, Naidu outlined the devastation with agriculture losing Rs 829 crore, while the fisheries sector was hit with a loss of Rs 1,270 crore. Other affected departments include the Municipal Department and Water Resources Department, among others. The chief minister plans to submit a comprehensive report to the central government soon.

Preparedness through technology significantly aided the state's response. Over 600 drones were deployed to monitor the situation, and the Mana Mitra app played a key role in coordinating efforts. Despite the changes in the cyclone's path, the quick alert system and prior safety measures mitigated potential damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)