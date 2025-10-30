Left Menu

ECI Directive Spurs Swift Action Among West Bengal BLOs

In response to a stern warning from the Election Commission of India, all 143 Booth Level Officers in West Bengal reported for duty within 24 hours. This compliance is crucial for the upcoming special intensive revision of electoral rolls. District administrations have confirmed full attendance amidst recent administrative challenges.

In a swift reaction to the Election Commission of India's stern directive, all 143 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) reported for duty in West Bengal within a 24-hour timeframe, a senior official confirmed on Thursday.

The state Chief Electoral Officer noted that district administrations in Cooch Behar, Murshidabad, and Kolkata Uttar corroborated full compliance. "All BLOs have joined duty today," stated the official, emphasizing the importance of their roles in managing the state's 80,681 polling booths.

Following the Commission's threat of stringent administrative action, including suspension, the situation saw immediate improvement. Notably, special assistance camps have been established in flood-affected North Bengal to support residents in acquiring lost documents, marking a collaborative effort between district administrations and the Chief Electoral Officer.

