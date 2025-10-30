Unidentified Assailants Gun Down Man in Shamli: Police Intensify Security

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot by unidentified gunmen in Shamli district on Thursday, according to local police reports. The victim, Manish Kumar, was targeted near a garden in Kheda Bhau village, as per authorities.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Santosh Kumar Singh, informed the media that police rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the attack. Kumar, found with bullet wounds, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Following the incident, Kumar's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The police have launched a probe into the shooting, while security measures in the village have been strengthened, with additional police forces deployed to maintain peace.

