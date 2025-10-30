Left Menu

Unidentified Assailants Gun Down Man in Shamli: Police Intensify Security

A 26-year-old man, Manish Kumar, was shot dead by unknown attackers in Shamli district. Police have launched an investigation and increased security in the area. Kumar was found with bullet injuries near a garden and pronounced dead at a hospital. A post-mortem is scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:02 IST
Manish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot by unidentified gunmen in Shamli district on Thursday, according to local police reports. The victim, Manish Kumar, was targeted near a garden in Kheda Bhau village, as per authorities.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Santosh Kumar Singh, informed the media that police rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the attack. Kumar, found with bullet wounds, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Following the incident, Kumar's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The police have launched a probe into the shooting, while security measures in the village have been strengthened, with additional police forces deployed to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

