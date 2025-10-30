Left Menu

Digital Vigilance: Ensuring Fair Play in Anta Assembly Bypoll

With the Anta assembly bypoll approaching, Baran district authorities have cautioned content creators on social media to adhere to Election Commission guidelines. Surveillance has intensified across platforms to prevent biased posts and misinformation. Emphasis is placed on transparency, particularly concerning AI-generated content, to ensure a fair electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:10 IST
With the Anta assembly bypoll set for November 11, the Baran district administration has issued a stern warning to YouTubers and other social media content creators about adhering to the Election Commission's guidelines. This move aims to promote transparency in the poll process.

The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee, led by District Election Officer Rohitashva Singh Tomar, is closely watching content across various media channels. Yogendra Sharma, MCMC in-charge and Assistant Director of Public Relations, highlighted recent guideline violations by content creators. Notices to offenders have been sent, urging for balanced posts compliant with the Model Code of Conduct.

Particular attention is on AI-generated posts, which must be clearly marked as such. The commission has stressed responsible AI use by political parties to sustain fairness in the elections. Tomar underscored the need for critiques to focus on political actions, not personal lives. Rigorous monitoring persists to ensure a clean electoral environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

