Tragic Incidents Unfold: Two Men Killed in Uttar Pradesh Districts

Two separate incidents of violence in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, result in the deaths of two men. In Muzaffarnagar, a teenager was fatally stabbed following a volleyball match dispute, while in Shamli, a man was shot by unidentified assailants. Investigations are ongoing as tensions rise.

Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two men lost their lives in distinct violent incidents in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of western Uttar Pradesh, authorities reported on Thursday.

In Muzaffarnagar, a disagreement during a volleyball match led to the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Paras in Maghakhedi village. Following a heated exchange with other youths, Paras was followed home and attacked with a knife. Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. Police have arrested one individual and are actively pursuing the investigation.

Meanwhile, in Shamli, 26-year-old Manish Kumar was gunned down near a garden in Kheda Bhau village by unknown individuals. Although promptly taken to a hospital, Kumar succumbed to his injuries. The police have heightened security in the area while they continue to probe the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

