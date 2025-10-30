Tragic Incidents Unfold: Two Men Killed in Uttar Pradesh Districts
Two separate incidents of violence in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, result in the deaths of two men. In Muzaffarnagar, a teenager was fatally stabbed following a volleyball match dispute, while in Shamli, a man was shot by unidentified assailants. Investigations are ongoing as tensions rise.
Two men lost their lives in distinct violent incidents in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of western Uttar Pradesh, authorities reported on Thursday.
In Muzaffarnagar, a disagreement during a volleyball match led to the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Paras in Maghakhedi village. Following a heated exchange with other youths, Paras was followed home and attacked with a knife. Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. Police have arrested one individual and are actively pursuing the investigation.
Meanwhile, in Shamli, 26-year-old Manish Kumar was gunned down near a garden in Kheda Bhau village by unknown individuals. Although promptly taken to a hospital, Kumar succumbed to his injuries. The police have heightened security in the area while they continue to probe the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
