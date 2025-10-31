Army's Vision: Harnessing Gen Z for Non-Kinetic Warfare

In a recent address, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi highlighted the evolving nature of modern warfare. He stated that conflicts are increasingly non-kinetic and non-contact, requiring not just military prowess, but also intellectual and technological preparedness.

Speaking at an event honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, the general emphasized India's significant strategic advantages, including its young population and cutting-edge technology. He also pointed out the enduring challenges of traditional rivalries, terrorism, and disinformation.

Gen Dwivedi stressed the importance of involving India's youth, who constitute a majority of the population, in this evolving strategic landscape. He called for a collective national effort to ensure security, highlighting the crucial roles of industry and academia in advancing the country's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)