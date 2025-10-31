Militant Group JNIM Claims First Attack in Nigeria, Spurs Military Alert

The militant group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has reportedly conducted its first known attack in Nigeria, killing a soldier in Kwara state. In a video shared on its Telegram channel, JNIM claimed responsibility for the attack carried out early Wednesday, where they also seized ammunition and cash.

The Nigerian military has not officially responded to the claims, though a military source confirmed the attack on patrolling troops. Nigeria continues to grapple with ongoing threats from Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which have caused significant casualties and displacements.

In response to escalating security challenges, President Bola Tinubu has appointed new military chiefs to enhance national security. He urged the new leaders to be proactive against rising threats in various regions of the country, stating, "We must not allow these new threats to fester."

(With inputs from agencies.)