Global Diplomatic Diary: Key Events and Visits to Watch

This month's global diplomatic diary is packed with significant events featuring prominent international figures. Germany's State Secretary Johann Saathoff is set to open India's largest international wind energy trade fair on October 31, marking a key collaboration in renewable energy.

Defense and foreign ministers from multiple countries are scheduled to converge for crucial talks in various locations, aiming to strengthen ties and discuss defense strategies. Among them, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Malaysia to attend the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting signals growing regional security cooperation.

The diary also highlights the participation of world leaders in international summits, such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, emphasizing the importance of multilateralism and collective efforts for economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)