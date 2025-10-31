Global Diplomatic Diary: Key Events and Visits to Watch
Reuters' global diary for November features numerous diplomatic visits and meetings, including high-profile international summits, defense discussions, and economic consultations across various countries. Key participants include heads of state, government officials, and business leaders partaking in pivotal events aimed at fostering international cooperation.
This month's global diplomatic diary is packed with significant events featuring prominent international figures. Germany's State Secretary Johann Saathoff is set to open India's largest international wind energy trade fair on October 31, marking a key collaboration in renewable energy.
Defense and foreign ministers from multiple countries are scheduled to converge for crucial talks in various locations, aiming to strengthen ties and discuss defense strategies. Among them, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Malaysia to attend the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting signals growing regional security cooperation.
The diary also highlights the participation of world leaders in international summits, such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, emphasizing the importance of multilateralism and collective efforts for economic progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harnessing the North East: Forging a Greener Future through Renewable Energy
Harnessing the Power of the North East: A Renewable Energy Revolution
Xi Jinping's Pacific Overture at APEC Summit Amid Global Trade Tensions
Xi Jinping Takes Center Stage at APEC Summit Amid Tense Trade Relations
Taiwan-U.S. Trade Talks: Progress Amid APEC Summit