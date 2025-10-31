Supreme Court Rejects Centre's Plea on CAPF Cadre Review

In a significant setback to the central government, the Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking a review of its earlier order that mandated a reduction in the deputation of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). This review, directed by the apex court in May, also called for a comprehensive cadre review within six months.

The bench, composed of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, reiterated that no case for review was made out, rejecting the Centre's request for an oral hearing. The bench maintained that changes in IPS deputation aim to improve service mobility and address the issue of stagnation within the CAPF ranks.

The original directive was aimed at ensuring that CAPF officers have better career prospects by minimizing the influence of IPS deputation, which many argued blocked timely promotions within the forces. The court also emphasized the importance of CAPFs' role in maintaining national security and the necessity of internal reform to support their operational effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)