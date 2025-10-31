Bengaluru Ex-Professor Arrested in Harassment and Extortion Case

B C Mylarappa, a retired professor from Bengaluru University, is in custody following accusations of sustained harassment, intimidation, and extortion by a 37-year-old woman. The woman claims that Mylarappa demanded Rs 1.5 crore and engaged in character assassination through false rumors.

According to the Basaveshwaranagar police, the woman had known Mylarappa since 2022. After her husband's death in December 2024, Mylarappa initially appeared helpful in her legal matters, but later began harassing her, attempting to make her sign questionable documents, and implicating her family lawyer.

The police have registered a case against Mylarappa and another individual, Jayamma, under several sections of the relevant Act. Investigations into Jayamma's role are ongoing, and necessary actions will be taken, said police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)