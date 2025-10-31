Left Menu

Tragedy in Kamareddy: Justice Sought for Assault Victim

A laborer in Telangana was arrested for allegedly raping a woman on her way to work. The incident took place in Kamareddy district, and the suspect was apprehended in Maharashtra. He has been remanded to judicial custody pending further investigation and court proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A laborer hailing from Bihar has been apprehended following accusations of raping a woman in Telangana's Kamareddy district. The arrest was made public by the local police on Friday.

The incident reportedly took place on October 26, with the woman being assaulted on her way to an agricultural job. The accused, employed at a local rice mill, allegedly attacked the woman and managed to escape after the crime.

Following a detailed investigation prompted by the victim's complaint, authorities successfully tracked down the suspect in Maharashtra's Gondia district. Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police, M Rajesh Chandra, confirmed the arrest. The accused was subsequently presented in court and is currently under judicial custody.

