Centre Reaps Rs 550 Crore from Scrap Disposal in Cleanliness Drive

The Centre has successfully collected over Rs 550 crore through the disposal of scrap during a special month-long cleanliness drive, as per an official statement released on Friday.

The Union Government's initiative, titled 'special campaign 5.0,' focused on cleanliness and the resolution of pending matters and recorded significant engagement and tangible results from various ministries and departments throughout October, the statement added.

During the campaign, which commenced on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and concluded on October 31, approximately 7 lakh cleanliness campaigns were executed, achieving 97% of the targeted goals. The campaign freed 202.97 lakh square feet of office space for more productive uses and generated around Rs 551 crore from the disposal of scrap and e-waste, the Personnel Ministry disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)