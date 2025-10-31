Left Menu

Centre Reaps Rs 550 Crore from Scrap Disposal in Cleanliness Drive

The Centre has generated over Rs 550 crore in revenue from a month-long special cleanliness campaign. The initiative, which saw widespread involvement across ministries, freed office space, addressed grievances, and simplified processes, demonstrating innovation and effective governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has successfully collected over Rs 550 crore through the disposal of scrap during a special month-long cleanliness drive, as per an official statement released on Friday.

The Union Government's initiative, titled 'special campaign 5.0,' focused on cleanliness and the resolution of pending matters and recorded significant engagement and tangible results from various ministries and departments throughout October, the statement added.

During the campaign, which commenced on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and concluded on October 31, approximately 7 lakh cleanliness campaigns were executed, achieving 97% of the targeted goals. The campaign freed 202.97 lakh square feet of office space for more productive uses and generated around Rs 551 crore from the disposal of scrap and e-waste, the Personnel Ministry disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

