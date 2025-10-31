Unrest in Guinea-Bissau: Senior Army Officers Arrested in Alleged Coup Attempt
A group of senior army officers in Guinea-Bissau has been arrested for attempting a coup, according to Mamadou Kourouma, deputy chief of staff. The arrests, which include General Dahaba Na Walna and others, coincide with political tensions as President Embalo faces opposition challenges ahead of legislative and presidential elections.
A number of senior officers from Guinea-Bissau's army have been detained under accusations of coup attempts, Deputy Chief of Staff Mamadou Kourouma announced on Friday. The nation, which gained independence from Portugal in 1974, has frequently encountered coups and political unrest.
General Dahaba Na Walna, along with Commanders Domingos Nhanke and Mario Midana, were apprehended in their residences in Bissau, the capital, on Thursday, Kourouma reported. While not all names of the arrested were disclosed, Reuters could not reach the officers or a representative for comment on these accusations.
Kourouma addressed the media, noting the timing of these arrests is critical as it precedes the launch of the election campaign slated for November 23. President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who has claimed two attempts to overthrow him, remains entangled in disputes with the opposition over the duration of his presidential term.
