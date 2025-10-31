Left Menu

Unrest in Guinea-Bissau: Senior Army Officers Arrested in Alleged Coup Attempt

A group of senior army officers in Guinea-Bissau has been arrested for attempting a coup, according to Mamadou Kourouma, deputy chief of staff. The arrests, which include General Dahaba Na Walna and others, coincide with political tensions as President Embalo faces opposition challenges ahead of legislative and presidential elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bissau | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:20 IST
Unrest in Guinea-Bissau: Senior Army Officers Arrested in Alleged Coup Attempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guinea-Bissau

A number of senior officers from Guinea-Bissau's army have been detained under accusations of coup attempts, Deputy Chief of Staff Mamadou Kourouma announced on Friday. The nation, which gained independence from Portugal in 1974, has frequently encountered coups and political unrest.

General Dahaba Na Walna, along with Commanders Domingos Nhanke and Mario Midana, were apprehended in their residences in Bissau, the capital, on Thursday, Kourouma reported. While not all names of the arrested were disclosed, Reuters could not reach the officers or a representative for comment on these accusations.

Kourouma addressed the media, noting the timing of these arrests is critical as it precedes the launch of the election campaign slated for November 23. President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who has claimed two attempts to overthrow him, remains entangled in disputes with the opposition over the duration of his presidential term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025