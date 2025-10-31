Trump Rekindles the Nuclear Test Debate

President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by announcing the potential resumption of U.S. nuclear testing, a practice last halted 33 years ago. The president did not detail whether it includes underground nuclear tests, historically significant during the Cold War.

Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Palm Beach, Florida, Trump implied that if other nations, presumably China and Russia, engage in nuclear testing, the U.S. would follow suit. The remarks were made during a conversation with reporters.

Trump's revelation came as he flew to South Korea for trade discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The announcement was initially shared on Truth Social, highlighting a possible strategic move against rival nuclear powers.

