Trump Rekindles the Nuclear Test Debate
President Donald Trump announced the U.S. might resume nuclear testing, with specifics on underground tests remaining undisclosed. This decision seems aimed at China and Russia, as conveyed during a flight to South Korea for trade talks with China's President Xi Jinping.
President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by announcing the potential resumption of U.S. nuclear testing, a practice last halted 33 years ago. The president did not detail whether it includes underground nuclear tests, historically significant during the Cold War.
Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Palm Beach, Florida, Trump implied that if other nations, presumably China and Russia, engage in nuclear testing, the U.S. would follow suit. The remarks were made during a conversation with reporters.
Trump's revelation came as he flew to South Korea for trade discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The announcement was initially shared on Truth Social, highlighting a possible strategic move against rival nuclear powers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
