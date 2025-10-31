Left Menu

Delhi Court Pushes Police to Expedite Probe in Defacement Case Implicating Kejriwal

A Delhi court has urged the police to fast-track the investigation into a case involving defacement of public property, implicating former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The case, tied to large unauthorized hoardings, includes former AAP MLA Gulab Singh and former MCD councillor Nitika Sharma.

Delhi Court Pushes Police to Expedite Probe in Defacement Case Implicating Kejriwal
A Delhi court has called on the police to hasten their investigation in a case concerning the alleged defacement of public property, naming former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal emphasized the need for an expedited probe, setting a deadline for a status report by December 3.

During recent proceedings, the investigating officer informed the court that while former AAP MLA Gulab Singh and former MCD councillor Nitika Sharma have been questioned, Kejriwal's statement remains unrecorded as he was reportedly absent from Delhi.

The origins of this case trace back to March 11 when the court initially directed the Delhi Police to file charges against Kejriwal and associates under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. The 2019 complaint alleges that public funds were misused for unauthorized large hoardings featuring Kejriwal, Singh, and Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

