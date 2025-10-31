Controversy Erupts Over Religious-Based OBC Reservation in Kerala

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has raised concerns over Kerala's recent move to grant OBC reservation status to Muslims and Christians. NCBC Chairman Hans Raj Ahir described the decision as a case of 'religious reservation for political gain.'

Ahir criticized the lack of clarification from the Kerala government regarding which survey formed the basis for this reservation extension. He emphasized the need to identify socially and educationally backward sections within religions before granting such benefits.

The NCBC has requested a detailed report from the state government, to be submitted within 15 days, and has also recommended proper implementation of the OBC quota in local elections. This development has stoked ongoing debates in Kerala about the inclusion of Muslim and Christian groups in the state's OBC list.

