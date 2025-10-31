Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Religious-Based OBC Reservation in Kerala

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has criticized the Kerala government's decision to extend OBC reservations to Muslims and Christians. NCBC Chairman Hans Raj Ahir argues this is a 'religious reservation for political gain' and demands clarity on the survey used to justify the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:27 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Religious-Based OBC Reservation in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has raised concerns over Kerala's recent move to grant OBC reservation status to Muslims and Christians. NCBC Chairman Hans Raj Ahir described the decision as a case of 'religious reservation for political gain.'

Ahir criticized the lack of clarification from the Kerala government regarding which survey formed the basis for this reservation extension. He emphasized the need to identify socially and educationally backward sections within religions before granting such benefits.

The NCBC has requested a detailed report from the state government, to be submitted within 15 days, and has also recommended proper implementation of the OBC quota in local elections. This development has stoked ongoing debates in Kerala about the inclusion of Muslim and Christian groups in the state's OBC list.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025