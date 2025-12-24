Outrage Over Attacks on Christians Ahead of Christmas

Trinamool Congress leader in Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien, vociferously criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for not addressing attacks against Christians as the Christmas season approaches.

Derek O'Brien shared on platform X a video where a local BJP official is seen involved in a physical altercation with a woman in a church in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The footage shows Anju Bhargava, BJP city vice president, engaging in heated exchanges and reportedly manhandling the woman in front of police officers.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India expressed their alarm over the increasing incidents, calling on Amit Shah to enforce law and ensure Christian communities are safeguarded so that Christmas celebrations can proceed peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)