Left Menu

Outrage Over Attacks on Christians Ahead of Christmas

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien criticized Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their silence on attacks against Christians ahead of Christmas. A video showed a BJP official allegedly assaulting a woman with visual impairment at a church in Jabalpur, prompting condemnation from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:34 IST
Outrage Over Attacks on Christians Ahead of Christmas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader in Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien, vociferously criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for not addressing attacks against Christians as the Christmas season approaches.

Derek O'Brien shared on platform X a video where a local BJP official is seen involved in a physical altercation with a woman in a church in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The footage shows Anju Bhargava, BJP city vice president, engaging in heated exchanges and reportedly manhandling the woman in front of police officers.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India expressed their alarm over the increasing incidents, calling on Amit Shah to enforce law and ensure Christian communities are safeguarded so that Christmas celebrations can proceed peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025