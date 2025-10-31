Turkey's LGBTQ+ Crackdown: Hocaogullari's Call for EU Action
Enes Hocaogullari, an LGBTQ+ activist detained for 35 days by Turkish authorities, warns that Turkey is following Russia's path in criminalizing LGBTQ+ identities. He urges the European Union to prioritize human rights and act against Turkey's crackdown on civil liberties and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.
Enes Hocaogullari, a young LGBTQ+ activist from Turkey, was detained by Turkish authorities for over a month, a move he warns is indicative of the country's increasing stance against LGBTQ+ rights. Hocaogullari emphasized that Turkey's path mirrors Russia's approach towards LGBTQ+ communities.
Arrested upon arrival in Turkey, Hocaogullari faced charges related to spreading misinformation and inciting hatred due to his comments at a European conference. Although released pending trial, he highlights the dire situation as new bills in Turkey threaten further restrictions on LGBTQ+ activities and rights.
As tensions rise with recent governmental actions against LGBTQ+ individuals, Hocaogullari calls on the European Union to adopt a stronger stance in defending civil rights in Turkey. He notes the societal impact within the country, urging international communities to push for a more inclusive and accepting environment.
