Uttarakhand High Court Takes Aim at Online Threats

The Uttarakhand High Court has directed social media platforms, including Facebook, to respond to a case involving online threats against a female advocate. The court seeks to hold accountable those responsible for the threats and ensure the safety of the advocate. Cybercrime authorities are to remove inflammatory posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:42 IST
The Uttarakhand High Court has stepped in to address threats made against a female advocate on social media. In a significant move, the court has ordered Facebook and other platforms to present their side of the story in this serious case.

A division bench led by Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay has included the special task force's senior superintendent of police in this legal battle. This case initially came to light when the court acted on its own accord to direct officials to ensure the safety of the concerned advocate and her family.

The situation gained attention after Akhtar Ali, previously convicted and later acquitted by the Supreme Court, allegedly made threats following his release from jail. The court has demanded prompt action from cybercrime officials to eliminate provocative posts and pursue legal measures against those responsible.

