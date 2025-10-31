Midnight Chase in Delhi: Journalist's Ordeal on the Expressway

A woman's routine drive home from work in Delhi turned perilous when two men on a scooter pursued her, police reported Friday.

The journalist, aged 35, employed by a private television channel, was chased down by the assailants who attempted to impede her path and later shattered her vehicle's rear windscreen. Her vigilant response and timely call for police assistance led to the swift arrest of the perpetrators.

The accused, identified as Shubham and Deepak, were apprehended just hours after the incident, with previous charges under the Arms Act. The police confirmed their commitment to responding promptly to distress calls, especially those involving women.

