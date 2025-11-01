SIT Formed to Investigate Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

The Maharashtra state government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has initiated the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to delve into the suspected suicide of a woman doctor in Satara district. This decision comes amid rising public demand for justice.

The doctor, originally from Beed district, was tragically found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan on October 23. Disturbingly, in a suicide message written on her palm, she accused sub-inspector Gopal Badane of repeated sexual assaults and software engineer Prashant Bankar of mental harassment. Both individuals have since been detained by authorities.

Fadnavis, who also oversees the Home Ministry, mandated that the Director General of Police ensure a woman IPS officer leads the SIT. The move has been welcomed by citizens and political figures alike, including BJP leader Chitra Wagh, who lauded the chief minister's action towards securing justice for the victim's family.

