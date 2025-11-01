Karnataka's Green Push: Banning Plastic for Sustainability

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken a bold step towards sustainability by instructing all government departments to replace plastic water bottles with eco-friendly alternatives. The directive is part of a broader commitment to environmental responsibility across the state.

Released to the media last Friday, the note, initially issued on October 28, underscores the state's dedication to promoting indigenous products while reducing plastic waste. Siddaramaiah highlighted that previous instructions to adopt such measures would now be enforced rigorously.

In addition to phasing out plastic bottles, the Chief Minister ordered all departments to prioritize the use of Nandini products, produced by the Karnataka Milk Federation, during all official meetings and events. This aligns with the government's strategy to support local enterprises and promote sustainability within its operations.

