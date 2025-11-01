Karnataka's Green Push: Banning Plastic for Sustainability
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mandated the use of eco-friendly alternatives to plastic water bottles in government offices and events. This move, detailed in an October 28 note, emphasizes environmental responsibility and supports local products like those from Karnataka Milk Federation.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken a bold step towards sustainability by instructing all government departments to replace plastic water bottles with eco-friendly alternatives. The directive is part of a broader commitment to environmental responsibility across the state.
Released to the media last Friday, the note, initially issued on October 28, underscores the state's dedication to promoting indigenous products while reducing plastic waste. Siddaramaiah highlighted that previous instructions to adopt such measures would now be enforced rigorously.
In addition to phasing out plastic bottles, the Chief Minister ordered all departments to prioritize the use of Nandini products, produced by the Karnataka Milk Federation, during all official meetings and events. This aligns with the government's strategy to support local enterprises and promote sustainability within its operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Unveils Ambitious Environmental Park and Infrastructure Initiatives
Environmental Concerns Rise Over Road Project Waste Dumping in Meghalaya
Tocantins River Project Sparks Environmental and Community Concerns
Cloud seeding SOS measure, not harmful for humans, environment: IIT Kanpur Director
Meghalaya's Pristine Umngot River Faces Environmental Crisis