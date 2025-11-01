Xi Jinping and Lee Jae Myung: A Strategic Confluence in Gyeongju

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean leader Lee Jae Myung convened in Gyeongju to strengthen bilateral ties and address regional challenges, including North Korea's nuclear threat. Xi emphasized the importance of cooperation with Seoul, while Lee sought Beijing's aid in resuming talks with Pyongyang.

The summit marked Xi's first visit to the U.S. ally in over a decade, underscoring the significance Beijing places on its relationship with Seoul. Ahead of the meeting, Xi highlighted China and South Korea's inseparable partnership, according to statements from Lee's office.

Amidst a complex geopolitical landscape, Lee is striving to balance relations between the U.S. and China, reducing tensions with North Korea. He advocates a phased, dialogue-driven approach to denuclearization, despite Pyongyang dismissing this goal as unrealistic.