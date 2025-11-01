Left Menu

Xi Jinping and Lee Jae Myung: A Strategic Confluence in Gyeongju

In Gyeongju, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korea's Lee Jae Myung agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and tackle challenges including North Korean denuclearization. Lee aims to balance relations with the U.S. and China while urging dialogue with North Korea. Pyongyang dismissed denuclearization as a 'pipe dream.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean leader Lee Jae Myung convened in Gyeongju to strengthen bilateral ties and address regional challenges, including North Korea's nuclear threat. Xi emphasized the importance of cooperation with Seoul, while Lee sought Beijing's aid in resuming talks with Pyongyang.

The summit marked Xi's first visit to the U.S. ally in over a decade, underscoring the significance Beijing places on its relationship with Seoul. Ahead of the meeting, Xi highlighted China and South Korea's inseparable partnership, according to statements from Lee's office.

Amidst a complex geopolitical landscape, Lee is striving to balance relations between the U.S. and China, reducing tensions with North Korea. He advocates a phased, dialogue-driven approach to denuclearization, despite Pyongyang dismissing this goal as unrealistic.

