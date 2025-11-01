Tragedy at Venkateswara Swamy Temple: Stampede Claims Lives

At least 10 individuals lost their lives in a tragic stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. The incident, occurring around 11:30 AM, reportedly left many others injured, according to officials, with women making up the majority of the victims.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow over the tragedy. 'Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon,' he shared in a post on X.

The Prime Minister's Office also announced financial assistance for affected families. An ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000, as part of the PM National Relief Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)