Tragedy at Venkateswara Swamy Temple: Stampede Claims Lives
A stampede at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people, mostly women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the victims' families and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
At least 10 individuals lost their lives in a tragic stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. The incident, occurring around 11:30 AM, reportedly left many others injured, according to officials, with women making up the majority of the victims.
Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow over the tragedy. 'Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon,' he shared in a post on X.
The Prime Minister's Office also announced financial assistance for affected families. An ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000, as part of the PM National Relief Fund.
