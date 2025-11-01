Left Menu

Tragedy at Venkateswara Swamy Temple: Stampede Claims Lives

A stampede at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people, mostly women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the victims' families and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:51 IST
Tragedy at Venkateswara Swamy Temple: Stampede Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least 10 individuals lost their lives in a tragic stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. The incident, occurring around 11:30 AM, reportedly left many others injured, according to officials, with women making up the majority of the victims.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow over the tragedy. 'Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon,' he shared in a post on X.

The Prime Minister's Office also announced financial assistance for affected families. An ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000, as part of the PM National Relief Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025