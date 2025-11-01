Tragedy Strikes at Andhra Pradesh Temple Stampede

A deadly stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, claimed the lives of at least 10 individuals and left many others injured on Saturday morning.

Officials reported that the incident, which occurred around 11:30 AM, primarily impacted women attending the temple gathering.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences and hopes for a swift recovery for the injured, acknowledging the gravity of this tragic event in a statement on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)