Cyber Intrigue: The Arrest of a Digital Marauder

A young man, aged 23, is now in police custody after allegedly infiltrating sensitive databases meant exclusively for law enforcement and telecom entities, officials reported Saturday.

Sources confirmed that acting on a tip-off, Pathanamthitta Cyber Police apprehended Joel V Jose from Kottamukal in Adoor last Friday.

An official FIR indicates that, since February 2025, the accused exploited online tools to illegally acquire live location data and Call Data Records (CDRs) to profit financially. Law enforcement has confiscated his mobile phone and laptop for further forensic analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)