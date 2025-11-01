Custody Battle Crosses Borders: India's Diplomatic Dilemma

The Supreme Court of India is facing a delicate situation over a custody dispute involving a Russian woman who has fled to Moscow with her child. In its bid to address the issue, the court is mindful of not disturbing India-Russia relations while ensuring the child's safety and well-being.

A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi highlighted the diplomatic challenges confronting the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Moscow, and the Russian Embassy in Delhi. The MEA has sought assistance from Russia under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty.

Efforts, including coordination with Delhi Police and involvement of international treaties, aim to trace the child and resolve the custody battle. The court has directed further diplomatic engagement and emphasized that it hopes the child remains safe with their mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)