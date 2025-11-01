Maoist Leader Bhupathi Calls for Peace: A New Path Forward
Former Maoist leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao, also known as Bhupathi, has surrendered to authorities and urged fellow members to abandon violence and join the mainstream. In a video message, he criticized the Maoist leadership's hardened approach and encouraged intellectuals and democracy lovers to support peaceful integration.
Maoist leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao, known as Bhupathi, has made a public appeal to fellow comrades to lay down their arms and integrate into the mainstream. Bhupathi, previously a key figure in the Communist Party of India (Maoist), surrendered to authorities in Gadchiroli on October 14.
In a video release coordinated with a press disclosure by the Gadchiroli police, Bhupathi provided contact information for himself and fellow surrendering comrade Rupesh, urging others to step away from the banned movement. His appeal criticized the Central Committee for its persistence in armed struggle, which he claimed had alienated the movement from the people.
Describing the path of violence as a failure, Bhupathi called on intellectual supporters and advocates for tribal rights to understand and support the decision to pursue peace. His surrender, along with 60 cadres, marked a significant shift, as Rupesh's earlier surrender involved over 200 cadres and was the largest in Chhattisgarh's history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
