Diplomatic Balance: South Korea Seeks to Resume Talks with North Korea Amid Chinese Partnership
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung engaged with Chinese President Xi Jinping to garner support for resuming dialogue with North Korea. Xi expressed willingness to expand cooperation and address mutual challenges. Despite a cooperative stance, North Korea rejected any denuclearization agenda as a 'pipe dream' and declined Lee's peace overtures.
In an effort to rekindle peace talks with North Korea, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, seeking Beijing's influential support. The state summit, held after an Asia-Pacific leaders' forum in Gyeongju, marked Xi's first visit to the U.S. ally in over a decade.
Lee, aiming to balance relations with both the United States and China, emphasized the need for strategic communication to create favorable conditions for engagement with North Korea. Despite Lee's diplomatic initiatives, Pyongyang dismissed his denuclearization agenda, labeling it a 'pipe dream.'
Xi Jinping, during his visit, proposed to fortify bilateral relations through multilateral cooperation, particularly in technology and green industries. Meanwhile, South Korea expressed concerns over Chinese sanctions impacting its economy and hopes that Xi's visit could potentially ease restrictions on South Korean entertainment content.
(With inputs from agencies.)
