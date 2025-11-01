Left Menu

Five Arrests Fuel Tensions in Tripura's Santirbazar Violence

Five more individuals were detained over alleged involvement in the Santirbazar violence in Tripura's Dhalai district. The unrest, during a statewide bandh on October 23, caused injuries to ten people. The bandh was organized by the Tripura Civil Society in support of demands related to the Tiprasa accord.

Five Arrests Fuel Tensions in Tripura's Santirbazar Violence
Five additional individuals have been detained in connection with the Santirbazar violence in Tripura's Dhalai district, according to police reports. The incident initially erupted during a statewide bandh on October 23, organized by the Tripura Civil Society (TCS) in support of a list of demands including the immediate implementation of the Tiprasa accord.

The bandh coincided with an agreement between the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and the government, aimed at addressing indigenous people's issues. A spokesperson from the police, Joydeep Deb, confirmed the arrests and said the accused would be presented before a local court soon. Two other suspects are already in judicial custody related to the case.

In the aftermath of the violent outbreak, a delegation led by Animal Resource Development Minister Sudhangshu Das visited Santirbazar to gauge the situation firsthand. "Many shops were vandalized, and goods were looted," Das reported. Injuries were also sustained by various government officials, including a Block Development Officer and an engineer.

