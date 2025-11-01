Left Menu

US Urges ASEAN to Strengthen Maritime Forces Amid China Tensions

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth urges Southeast Asian nations to enhance maritime forces against China's 'destabilising' actions in the South China Sea. At a Malaysian meeting, he condemned China's recent aggression and called for strengthened regional cooperation, including a Code of Conduct and joint exercises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:04 IST
US Urges ASEAN to Strengthen Maritime Forces Amid China Tensions
US Defence Secretary

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth called on Southeast Asian nations to bolster their maritime forces to counter what he described as China's increasingly destabilising activities in the South China Sea. He made his remarks during a meeting in Malaysia with counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Hegseth reiterated the US's concerns regarding China's recent 'aggression' in the disputed waters, citing incidents like vessel rammings and water cannon use. He criticised China's declaration of Scarborough Shoal, seized from the Philippines in 2012, as a 'nature reserve.' He accused China of using it to expand territorial claims and urged ASEAN to strengthen regional cooperation.

While advocating for a peaceful resolution, Hegseth stressed the importance of ASEAN's readiness to respond to provocations. He recommended developing 'shared maritime domain awareness' and praised plans for an ASEAN-US maritime exercise. Meanwhile, China rebuffed US criticism, accusing Washington of regional interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

