Mysterious Remains from Gaza: Misidentification Sparks Tensions
Partial remains handed over to Israel by Hamas are not those of Israeli hostages as initially thought. DNA testing confirmed the misidentification, sparking further tension in the region. Hamas had submitted samples of unidentified bodies, but Israel insisted on the full remains, which were ultimately transferred.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:17 IST
In a tense development, remains transferred from Gaza to Israel have been confirmed by DNA tests to not belong to any known hostages, Israeli media reported on Saturday.
The International Committee of the Red Cross played a critical role in facilitating the transfer, although no comment has been made by Israel concerning the situation. Hamas initially offered samples, but Israel demanded full remains for identification.
As the ceasefire challenges endure, 11 hostages remain in Gaza, adding complexity to the situation as sporadic violence continues to threaten the fragile peace established post-war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
