Left Menu

Justice Served: Convict Sentenced to Death in Harrowing Case

A man in Shahjahanpur was sentenced to capital punishment for the rape of a seven-year-old girl and the murder of her younger sister. The crime occurred in 2021 when he lured the sisters with promises of sweets. The court also fined the convict Rs 1.37 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:23 IST
Justice Served: Convict Sentenced to Death in Harrowing Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Shahjahanpur has issued a death sentence to a convict in a grim case involving the rape of a seven-year-old girl and the murder of her five-year-old sister, officials reported on Saturday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar Siddhu handed down the verdict, condemning the man identified as Anil alias Chameli to be hanged. The man was also fined Rs 1.37 lakh.

The incident dates back to February 22, 2021, when the accused allegedly lured the young victims away under false pretenses, leading to the heinous crimes. Their disappearance prompted a community search, culminating in the tragic discovery of the younger sister's body and the grievously injured elder sister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025