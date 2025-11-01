Justice Served: Convict Sentenced to Death in Harrowing Case
A man in Shahjahanpur was sentenced to capital punishment for the rape of a seven-year-old girl and the murder of her younger sister. The crime occurred in 2021 when he lured the sisters with promises of sweets. The court also fined the convict Rs 1.37 lakh.
- Country:
- India
A court in Shahjahanpur has issued a death sentence to a convict in a grim case involving the rape of a seven-year-old girl and the murder of her five-year-old sister, officials reported on Saturday.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar Siddhu handed down the verdict, condemning the man identified as Anil alias Chameli to be hanged. The man was also fined Rs 1.37 lakh.
The incident dates back to February 22, 2021, when the accused allegedly lured the young victims away under false pretenses, leading to the heinous crimes. Their disappearance prompted a community search, culminating in the tragic discovery of the younger sister's body and the grievously injured elder sister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
