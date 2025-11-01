Bulgarians Sentenced for Vandalism of Paris Holocaust Memorial Linked to Russian Influence

Four Bulgarians have been sentenced to prison for vandalizing Paris' Holocaust Memorial. The graffiti involved spray-painting blood-red hands, an act French intelligence links to a Russian destabilization campaign. The Paris court issued two-year sentences to Georgi Filipov and Kiril Milushev, while Nikolay Ivanov received four years. The alleged ringleader, Mircho Angelov, remains at large.

The graffiti, featuring approximately 500 red hands, appeared on a wall honoring WWII Jewish rescuers and surrounding neighborhoods. Initially associated with rising antisemitic incidents amid Gaza conflicts, French intelligence later identified it as part of a Russian strategy to incite division and spread disinformation. According to court documents, Russia allegedly used paid proxies in a broader campaign of sabotage across Europe.

Governments in Europe have accused Russia of supporting vandalism, arson, and bombings. The Paris court stressed the gravity of the Holocaust Memorial's desecration despite potential foreign interference. Plaintiffs included the Paris Holocaust Memorial and the League Against Racism and Antisemitism. In court, Filipov and Milushev expressed regret, admitting they were paid by Angelov for the act.

