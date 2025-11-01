Left Menu

Controversial Video Sparks Arrest: Man Detained for Derogatory Remarks

A 25-year-old man was arrested for posting a derogatory video against Hindu Gods on Facebook. The arrest was made following a complaint by BJP member Ripunjay Rai, leading to the lodging of an FIR. The accused, Vishnu Shankar, was apprehended and is currently under investigation.

Updated: 01-11-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:04 IST
A 25-year-old individual has been taken into custody by police for allegedly sharing a video on Facebook containing offensive remarks against Hindu Gods. The authorities reported the arrest on Saturday, following a formal complaint lodged by BJP district executive committee member Ripunjay Rai.

According to the filed First Information Report (FIR), Vishnu Shankar, also known as Golu, uploaded the video utilizing language that was deemed abusive and derogatory towards Sanatan Dharma and Hindu deities.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mool Chandra Chaurasia confirmed that the accused was apprehended from his village on Saturday and has since been placed in jail. Investigations into the case are ongoing, as police work to gather more evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

