Tragedy Strikes in Periyapatna: Mother and Children Found Dead
In a tragic incident in Bettadapura, Periyapatna, a young mother reportedly killed her two young daughters before dying by suicide. Police suspect a family dispute as the motive. The husband worked in Bengaluru while the mother lived with the children.
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking incident at Bettadapura in Periyapatna taluk, local authorities reported that a mother allegedly killed her two young children before taking her own life.
The woman, identified as Arabiya Bhanu, was in her 20s. She reportedly slit the throats of her daughters, a one-and-a-half-year-old and a ten-day-old infant, before committing suicide, according to police sources.
The preliminary police investigation suggests that a family dispute might have driven her to this tragic end, though further investigation is ongoing. Her husband was working in a Bengaluru mall, while she resided with the children in Bettadapura.
(With inputs from agencies.)