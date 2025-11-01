Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Periyapatna: Mother and Children Found Dead

In a tragic incident in Bettadapura, Periyapatna, a young mother reportedly killed her two young daughters before dying by suicide. Police suspect a family dispute as the motive. The husband worked in Bengaluru while the mother lived with the children.

Updated: 01-11-2025 18:36 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Periyapatna: Mother and Children Found Dead
  India

In a heartbreaking incident at Bettadapura in Periyapatna taluk, local authorities reported that a mother allegedly killed her two young children before taking her own life.

The woman, identified as Arabiya Bhanu, was in her 20s. She reportedly slit the throats of her daughters, a one-and-a-half-year-old and a ten-day-old infant, before committing suicide, according to police sources.

The preliminary police investigation suggests that a family dispute might have driven her to this tragic end, though further investigation is ongoing. Her husband was working in a Bengaluru mall, while she resided with the children in Bettadapura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

