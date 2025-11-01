Left Menu

Mass Detention at Bengaluru Rave: Unlicensed Farmhouse Party Busted

Over 100 individuals were detained by Bengaluru police after a raid on a suspected rave party at an unlicensed farmhouse. Arrests followed a tip-off about the gathering, organized via WhatsApp. Attendees were tested for drug use; marijuana was found. The investigation continues, with potential charges against organizers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru police detained more than 100 people at a farmhouse party near Devigere Cross after receiving a tip-off about the unlicensed rave event. The operation, led by Superintendent R Srinivas Gowda, aimed to assess drug use among attendees mostly in their 20s.

Detainees underwent medical tests for narcotics and were released with a notice to assist in further investigations. Police confiscated small amounts of marijuana for forensic analysis in a probe against organizers and property owners.

The organizers used a WhatsApp group to coordinate the event. Authorities continue to investigate the unauthorized operation, which lacked a legal permit, and have registered a case for potential charges against those involved.

