Mass Detention at Bengaluru Rave: Unlicensed Farmhouse Party Busted

Bengaluru police detained more than 100 people at a farmhouse party near Devigere Cross after receiving a tip-off about the unlicensed rave event. The operation, led by Superintendent R Srinivas Gowda, aimed to assess drug use among attendees mostly in their 20s.

Detainees underwent medical tests for narcotics and were released with a notice to assist in further investigations. Police confiscated small amounts of marijuana for forensic analysis in a probe against organizers and property owners.

The organizers used a WhatsApp group to coordinate the event. Authorities continue to investigate the unauthorized operation, which lacked a legal permit, and have registered a case for potential charges against those involved.