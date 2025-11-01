New Pension Reforms for Class-IV Employees in Himachal Pradesh

In a significant move aimed at improving the welfare of state employees, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a new provision allowing Class-IV employees to enhance their pension benefits.

During a high-level meeting in Shimla, the Chief Minister outlined that under this provision, employees who were regularized after May 15, 2003, will receive pension credit for every five years of daily wage service, with a cap of two years for those who have served 10 years or more.

This announcement comes as a relief for many workers who missed out on pension benefits due to inadequate regular service years at retirement. Sukhu underscored the government's reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme, emphasizing their commitment to social and financial security for state employees.

