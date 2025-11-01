Left Menu

New Pension Reforms for Class-IV Employees in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister has introduced a provision allowing Class-IV employees regularized post-May 2003 to receive pension benefits. Service credit will be granted for every five years of daily wages, enhancing pensions under the CCS Pension Rules 1972. Employees can also opt for the Old Pension Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:14 IST
New Pension Reforms for Class-IV Employees in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at improving the welfare of state employees, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a new provision allowing Class-IV employees to enhance their pension benefits.

During a high-level meeting in Shimla, the Chief Minister outlined that under this provision, employees who were regularized after May 15, 2003, will receive pension credit for every five years of daily wage service, with a cap of two years for those who have served 10 years or more.

This announcement comes as a relief for many workers who missed out on pension benefits due to inadequate regular service years at retirement. Sukhu underscored the government's reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme, emphasizing their commitment to social and financial security for state employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025