Left Menu

Odisha Tightens Security Amid Maoist Threat Ahead of Nuapada Bypoll

In response to recent Maoist threats, Odisha state police are enhancing security measures in the bypoll-bound Nuapada region. Plans include deploying security personnel and conducting operations to prevent disruptions. Authorities are focused on maintaining law and order to ensure a peaceful election process in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:24 IST
Odisha Tightens Security Amid Maoist Threat Ahead of Nuapada Bypoll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of fresh threats from Maoist groups, Odisha police have escalated security operations in the Nuapada district, which is soon to hold bypolls. This move comes as state authorities pledge heightened vigilance against any attempts to disrupt the electoral process.

Approximately 1,890 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces are being mobilized, supported by Odisha Special Armed Police units, to secure the region. Enhanced measures include the deployment of flying squads, static surveillance teams, and mobile patrol units, focusing on high-risk areas.

Authorities are committed to a strict enforcement strategy to counteract possible disturbances from Maoists. The deployment of anti-Maoist operation plans reflects the state's determination to uphold peace and order, ensuring the bypolls proceed without incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025