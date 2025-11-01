Odisha Tightens Security Amid Maoist Threat Ahead of Nuapada Bypoll

In the wake of fresh threats from Maoist groups, Odisha police have escalated security operations in the Nuapada district, which is soon to hold bypolls. This move comes as state authorities pledge heightened vigilance against any attempts to disrupt the electoral process.

Approximately 1,890 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces are being mobilized, supported by Odisha Special Armed Police units, to secure the region. Enhanced measures include the deployment of flying squads, static surveillance teams, and mobile patrol units, focusing on high-risk areas.

Authorities are committed to a strict enforcement strategy to counteract possible disturbances from Maoists. The deployment of anti-Maoist operation plans reflects the state's determination to uphold peace and order, ensuring the bypolls proceed without incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)