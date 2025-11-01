Key Cybercrime Syndicate Member Nabbed in India

Dwibendu Moharana, a crucial player in a transnational cybercrime syndicate preying on Japanese citizens, has been apprehended in India. His arrest came after he returned from seeking refuge in the UAE, subsequent to the CBI's crackdown on his illegal call center in Noida.

The suspect was intercepted at Bhubaneswar airport and subsequently brought to Delhi on a transit warrant. The arrest is part of a larger CBI crackdown, which previously resulted in the apprehension of six operatives. Investigations reveal Moharana's call center deceived Japanese victims through sophisticated impersonation schemes.

With seven individuals in custody and charge sheets filed against all, the operation executed with the Japanese National Police and Microsoft Corporation's aid has significantly hampered the syndicate's operations. Moharana has been remanded to CBI custody for further interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)