Key Cybercrime Syndicate Member Nabbed in India

A key figure in a cybercrime syndicate targeting Japanese citizens was apprehended upon his return to India. Dwibendu Moharana was involved in operating an illegal call center in Noida, which utilized social engineering and impersonation tactics to deceive victims. The arrest followed a large-scale CBI operation in cooperation with Japanese authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dwibendu Moharana, a crucial player in a transnational cybercrime syndicate preying on Japanese citizens, has been apprehended in India. His arrest came after he returned from seeking refuge in the UAE, subsequent to the CBI's crackdown on his illegal call center in Noida.

The suspect was intercepted at Bhubaneswar airport and subsequently brought to Delhi on a transit warrant. The arrest is part of a larger CBI crackdown, which previously resulted in the apprehension of six operatives. Investigations reveal Moharana's call center deceived Japanese victims through sophisticated impersonation schemes.

With seven individuals in custody and charge sheets filed against all, the operation executed with the Japanese National Police and Microsoft Corporation's aid has significantly hampered the syndicate's operations. Moharana has been remanded to CBI custody for further interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

