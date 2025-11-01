Left Menu

Kerala: A Model for Eradicating Extreme Poverty Amidst Political Controversy

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the state is free from extreme poverty during Kerala Piravi. His statement sparked controversy as opposition parties accused the government of using the announcement as a political maneuver ahead of local elections. Vijayan emphasized completed welfare initiatives contributing to this milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:33 IST
Kerala: A Model for Eradicating Extreme Poverty Amidst Political Controversy
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has declared the state free from extreme poverty, marking a significant achievement celebrated during Kerala Piravi. The announcement was made during a special session at Central Stadium, applauded by famous Malayalam actor Mammootty.

Despite the government's pride, the opposition led by the Congress-backed UDF, has dubbed the declaration a "fraud," claiming it to be a strategic move aimed at swaying voters ahead of local elections. They boycotted the House session, arguing that the claim was a public relations exercise.

Vijayan defended his government's actions, highlighting extensive public participation and coordinated governmental efforts in reducing poverty. The overarching aim was realized through social security measures assisting millions, with Kerala's example now serving as a potential blueprint for other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025