Kerala: A Model for Eradicating Extreme Poverty Amidst Political Controversy

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has declared the state free from extreme poverty, marking a significant achievement celebrated during Kerala Piravi. The announcement was made during a special session at Central Stadium, applauded by famous Malayalam actor Mammootty.

Despite the government's pride, the opposition led by the Congress-backed UDF, has dubbed the declaration a "fraud," claiming it to be a strategic move aimed at swaying voters ahead of local elections. They boycotted the House session, arguing that the claim was a public relations exercise.

Vijayan defended his government's actions, highlighting extensive public participation and coordinated governmental efforts in reducing poverty. The overarching aim was realized through social security measures assisting millions, with Kerala's example now serving as a potential blueprint for other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)