Major Heist in Hazaribag: Police Nab Seven in Jeweller Burglary

In a significant breakthrough, police in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district apprehended seven suspects connected to a high-profile burglary at the home of jeweller Kuldeep Soni.

The incident took place on October 2, during the Vijaya Dashami celebrations, when Soni's family was away at a fair. Upon returning, they discovered jewellery and cash totaling Rs 1.5 crore had been stolen, marking the town's largest burglary in recent history.

Police conducted a raid after receiving information that some suspects attempted to sell the stolen jewellery, leading to the recovery of substantial amounts of gold and silver. While seven arrests have been made, two additional suspects remain at large, with efforts underway to apprehend them.

(With inputs from agencies.)