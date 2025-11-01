Haryana Implements 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' with Digital Ease

On Saturday, the Haryana government digitally disbursed more than Rs 109 crore to over 5.22 lakh women under the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana', officials announced. This move marks a significant step in fulfilling election promises made by the BJP, said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who inaugurated the financial transfer.

The scheme, introduced on September 25 on the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay, provides monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 to both married and unmarried women aged 23 to 60 with an annual family income below Rs 1 lakh. The initiative is part of a larger effort by the Haryana administration to support women's financial empowerment through the direct benefit transfer mode.

Concurrent with the scheme's onset, the state also unveiled a paperless land registration system designed to streamline administrative procedures and diminish corruption risks. As Haryana embarks on its 60th year since its establishment, the administration looks forward to expanding the scope of the Lado Lakshmi scheme, indicating continued support and commitment to women's welfare.

