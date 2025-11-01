Airline Bust: 5kg Marijuana Seized at Nagpur Airport

A coordinated effort between the Air Customs Unit and the Air Intelligence Unit at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur led to the arrest of a passenger allegedly carrying 5 kilograms of marijuana. This drug haul is valued at Rs 5 crore, according to officials on Saturday.

The arrest took place on October 31, supported by intelligence developed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The 27-year-old passenger, a resident from Ulhasnagar near Mumbai, arrived on flight QR590 from Doha and was intercepted while passing through the green channel.

Upon thorough examination of his baggage and personal effects, authorities discovered the foreign-origin narcotic substance. A field drug detection test confirmed it as processed marijuana. The suspect has been charged under the NDPS Act and remanded until November 4, while further investigations seek to trace the smuggling network.

