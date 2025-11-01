Delhi Shooting: Payment Dispute Leads to Gunfire Incident

In a dramatic escalation of a payment dispute, a man was injured in a shooting incident in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area. Police confirmed the altercation involved Rajender, who has a criminal history, and accused Asif and Fardeen, both with prior records.

The incident unfolded late on October 31, prompting police response to a PCR call about gunfire. Rajender sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital. Authorities recovered forensic evidence, including an empty cartridge and bullet lead, from the scene.

A prompt investigation resulted in the arrest of Asif, with a pistol linked to the crime found in his possession. Police are actively searching for Fardeen and other associates. Both parties have extensive criminal backgrounds, complicating the ongoing probe.

