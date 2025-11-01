Left Menu

Delhi Shooting: Payment Dispute Leads to Gunfire Incident

A shooting incident in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area left a man named Rajender injured after a payment dispute escalated into violence. An argument with Asif and Fardeen led to gunfire. Both have criminal records. Police arrested Asif, and efforts are underway to apprehend Fardeen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:01 IST
Delhi Shooting: Payment Dispute Leads to Gunfire Incident
Rajender
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of a payment dispute, a man was injured in a shooting incident in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area. Police confirmed the altercation involved Rajender, who has a criminal history, and accused Asif and Fardeen, both with prior records.

The incident unfolded late on October 31, prompting police response to a PCR call about gunfire. Rajender sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital. Authorities recovered forensic evidence, including an empty cartridge and bullet lead, from the scene.

A prompt investigation resulted in the arrest of Asif, with a pistol linked to the crime found in his possession. Police are actively searching for Fardeen and other associates. Both parties have extensive criminal backgrounds, complicating the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025