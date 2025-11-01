Historic Visit: Syrian President's Momentous Trip to Washington
Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa plans a historic visit to Washington, marking the first-ever official visit by a Syrian leader to the U.S. capital. The potential alliance with the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS and ongoing Syria-Israel de-escalation talks highlights Syria's renewed diplomatic engagements.
In a pivotal diplomatic development, Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa is set to visit Washington, as confirmed by U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack. This trip marks the first visit by a Syrian head of state to the U.S. capital, illustrating Syria's efforts to realign with global powers.
Sharaa, who seized power from Bashar al-Assad last December, is actively working to rebuild relations with allies previously estranged during Assad's rule. A key element of the visit is the potential inclusion of Syria in the U.S.-led coalition targeting ISIS, a move that has geopolitical implications.
Parallel to these developments, ongoing talks between Syria and Israel, mediated by the U.S., aim to de-escalate tensions. Discussions are focused on halting Israeli airstrikes and addressing territorial disputes, with hopes of reaching a security agreement during Sharaa's visit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
