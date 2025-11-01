Tragic Warehouse Fire Claims Two Lives during Devuthani Ekadashi

A tragic incident unfolded in Rau as a fire engulfed a warehouse on Saturday night, resulting in the deaths of two women. The warehouse contained flammable chemicals, making the blaze particularly dangerous according to police sources.

The incident occurred while prayers were being conducted for Devuthani Ekadashi. Authorities reported that two bodies, identified as Jyoti and Ramkali, were recovered. The owner, Suraj Bhagwani, also suffered injuries but is in stable condition.

Police confirmed that two children managed to escape unhurt. Initial investigations indicate that the facility was used for mixing and packing chemicals. A detailed investigation is currently underway.

