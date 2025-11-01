Left Menu

Tragic Warehouse Fire Claims Two Lives during Devuthani Ekadashi

A devastating fire at a warehouse in Rau during Devuthani Ekadashi resulted in the deaths of two women. The fire was driven by stored flammable chemicals. The owner sustained injuries, while two children escaped unharmed. Authorities are probing the incident further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:57 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Rau as a fire engulfed a warehouse on Saturday night, resulting in the deaths of two women. The warehouse contained flammable chemicals, making the blaze particularly dangerous according to police sources.

The incident occurred while prayers were being conducted for Devuthani Ekadashi. Authorities reported that two bodies, identified as Jyoti and Ramkali, were recovered. The owner, Suraj Bhagwani, also suffered injuries but is in stable condition.

Police confirmed that two children managed to escape unhurt. Initial investigations indicate that the facility was used for mixing and packing chemicals. A detailed investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

