Tragedy in Crete: Family Feud Turns Deadly
A long-standing family feud on Crete culminated in a tragic shooting, claiming two lives and injuring six others. The violent incident erupted in Vorizia and appears linked to ongoing disputes over grazing lands. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to uncover the full circumstances.
- Country:
- Greece
Tragedy struck the Greek island of Crete as a violent shooting claimed the lives of two individuals and injured six others. The incident, which occurred in the village of Vorizia, stems from a long-standing family feud, according to authorities.
Police identified the deceased as a 39-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries. A large contingent of security and emergency personnel were deployed to the scene in response to the unfolding crisis.
The feud, reportedly related to grazing land disputes, reignited after a land purchase last year. Authorities continue their investigation into this tragic event, seeking to clarify the participation of injured individuals who remain under hospital guard.
(With inputs from agencies.)