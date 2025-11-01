Tragedy in Crete: Family Feud Turns Deadly

Tragedy struck the Greek island of Crete as a violent shooting claimed the lives of two individuals and injured six others. The incident, which occurred in the village of Vorizia, stems from a long-standing family feud, according to authorities.

Police identified the deceased as a 39-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries. A large contingent of security and emergency personnel were deployed to the scene in response to the unfolding crisis.

The feud, reportedly related to grazing land disputes, reignited after a land purchase last year. Authorities continue their investigation into this tragic event, seeking to clarify the participation of injured individuals who remain under hospital guard.

