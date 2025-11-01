Left Menu

Tragedy in Crete: Family Feud Turns Deadly

A long-standing family feud on Crete culminated in a tragic shooting, claiming two lives and injuring six others. The violent incident erupted in Vorizia and appears linked to ongoing disputes over grazing lands. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to uncover the full circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 01-11-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 23:38 IST
Tragedy in Crete: Family Feud Turns Deadly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Tragedy struck the Greek island of Crete as a violent shooting claimed the lives of two individuals and injured six others. The incident, which occurred in the village of Vorizia, stems from a long-standing family feud, according to authorities.

Police identified the deceased as a 39-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries. A large contingent of security and emergency personnel were deployed to the scene in response to the unfolding crisis.

The feud, reportedly related to grazing land disputes, reignited after a land purchase last year. Authorities continue their investigation into this tragic event, seeking to clarify the participation of injured individuals who remain under hospital guard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025