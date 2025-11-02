Left Menu

Daring Heist at the Louvre: Jewel Thieves Under Investigation

Four individuals are under investigation for the $102 million Louvre Museum jewel heist. Among them, two suspects have been charged, while three were released without charge. Details reveal a sophisticated scheme involving power tools and scooters. The investigation is ongoing, and the stolen jewels remain undiscovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 01:05 IST
In a shocking development, French authorities have placed four individuals under formal investigation over the audacious $102 million Louvre Museum jewel heist.

The Paris prosecutor announced Saturday that two new suspects, a man and a woman, face charges of organized theft and criminal conspiracy. The male suspect, notorious for prior thefts, denies any involvement, as does the female suspect.

This complex case has notably exposed significant security flaws in one of the world's most-visited museums, demonstrating a sophisticated operation involving power tools, scooters, and cunning heist execution.

