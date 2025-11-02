Tensions Rise Over U.S. Military Presence in the Caribbean
Russia's foreign ministry criticized the U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean, calling it excessive and a violation of international law. The U.S. operations, aimed at drug trafficking, have targeted vessels and resulted in casualties. Russia reiterated support for Venezuela amid concerns over national sovereignty interference.
Russia's foreign ministry has sharply criticized the United States for what it describes as excessive military force in the Caribbean Sea. This response is part of a broader critique regarding the U.S. efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova denounced the U.S. actions as a violation of both domestic legislation and international law. In recent operations, the U.S. military has intensified its presence in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, targeting drug trade activities, with significant human toll.
Russia continues to express strong support for Venezuelan leadership, emphasizing solidarity in protecting national sovereignty. This support aligns with a strategic partnership agreement signed by Russian and Venezuelan leaders, amidst ongoing tensions over U.S. influence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
