Russia's foreign ministry has sharply criticized the United States for what it describes as excessive military force in the Caribbean Sea. This response is part of a broader critique regarding the U.S. efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova denounced the U.S. actions as a violation of both domestic legislation and international law. In recent operations, the U.S. military has intensified its presence in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, targeting drug trade activities, with significant human toll.

Russia continues to express strong support for Venezuelan leadership, emphasizing solidarity in protecting national sovereignty. This support aligns with a strategic partnership agreement signed by Russian and Venezuelan leaders, amidst ongoing tensions over U.S. influence in the region.

